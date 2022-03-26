Kunal Kohli's wife slaps Rs 10 crore defamation case against neighbour in Deepika Padukone's old building

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli's wife Ravina Kohli has gotten herself embroiled in a legal suit after she sent a Rs 10 crore defamation notice to neighbour Preeti Motwani.

The couple currently resides in the posh Pali Hill property Cozy Home, which is also the former address of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

According to a report in the Times of India, Kunal and Ravina reside in the C-wing of the housing society while Motwani lives in the D-wing, and holds the position of the treasurer.

Tajdar Amrohi, the step son of legendary actress Meena Kumari, is the owner of the property.

The report states that Ravina has sent the defamation notice to Motwani and sought an apology for accusing her of misappropriation of funds.

It all started when Cozy Home paid Tajdar a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore as he had run into some dispute over his right on the property. The dispute was partly settled outside court with the hefty amount, and that did not go down well with Motwani.

Motwani said that along with her, several other members of the housing society also had problems with Ravina's handling of finances, but the defamation notice was sent only on her name.

She also said that she will give a befitting reply to Ravina's legal notice.

For the unversed, Ravina has been the director of the popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan'.

On the other hand, her husband Kunal Kohli is best known for working as the director of 'Hum Tum' and 'Fanaa'. He has also produced films like 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic', 'Break Ke Baad' and 'Teri Meri Kahaani'.

