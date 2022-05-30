KRK tells Sidharth Malhotra to 'man up' after Kiara Advani deletes tweet congratulating him

Kamaal R Khan on Monday accused Sidharth Malhotra of manipulating Kiara Advani into deleting her tweet congratulating him for his biography.

KRK also asked Sidharth to 'man up' and accused him of getting angry on Kiara.

Sharing a screenshot of Kiara's now-deleted tweet, which read, "Congratulations", KRK wrote, "Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet."

Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet. Yaar Sid Tu Itna Bada Nalla Kyon hai? Ladkiyon Ko Aage Karke Kyon Ladta Hai? Pahle Alia Ab Kiara. Mard Banna Seekh. pic.twitter.com/A4KF7ZXPBu — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 30, 2022

He added, "Yaar Sid Tu Itna Bada Nalla Kyon hai? Ladkiyon Ko Aage Karke Kyon Ladta Hai? Pahle Alia Ab Kiara. Mard Banna Seekh."

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, both of them have remained tightlipped about their equation.

This is not the first time that KRK has attacked the 'Shershaah' actor. Earlier too, the two got into a war of words after the actor accused KRK of passing a derogatory remark against Alia Bhatt.

KRK had commented on Alia's picture for a magazine cover and had tweeted, "Alia looks so Bacchi in panty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it."

To that, Sidharth had responded, "Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting!"

KRK recently launched his biography titled 'Controversial KRK'. Several celebs, including Sanjay Dutt, congratulated Khan for the feat.