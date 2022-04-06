Kriti Sanon to jet off to Mauritius for shoot of ‘Shehzada’ starring Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon is one the top divas of Bollywood today with many massive films in her lineup and superhits in her kitty, and these next 2 months are going to super packed with shoot schedules, making her even busier than she had been keeping already.

A source close to the leading lady shares, "Kriti is going to be juggling between two of her films, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Shehzada’ throughout April and May. She will be shooting a small schedule of Ganapath in Mumbai for the next few days before she jets off to Mauritius for the shoot of ‘Shehzada’, on the 11th of April."

The source adds, "Post Mauritius, she gets into ‘Ganapath’ again, so Kriti will be constantly hopping between the sets of these 2 films shoots for the whole of the next 2 months."

The versatile star has a line-up with a wide range of genres, from a horror comedy to a complete action flick to a mythological drama and a family entertainer, she has it all.

Her big ticket films include, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Adipurush’ besides an unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap.

