Kriti Sanon to collaborate with 'Chehre' producer Anand Pandit for a project?

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is garnering praise for her latest film 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The actress is all set to own the year with multiple big releases alongside leading superstars.

On Wednesday evening, Kriti was spotted outside filmmaker Anand Pandit's office in Juhu, Mumbai.

According to the photos going viral, the actress looked stunning in a brown strappy dress. Over the dress, she wore a knitted biege overlay.

As soon her photos with the filmmaker surfaced online, sources said that their meeting could be for a future project. However, the reasons for the meeting are unknown.

Meanwhile, Kriti's latest film 'Bachchhan Paandey' has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. In the film, Kriti plays Myra, a budding film director who decides to document the life of a gangster (Akshay Kumar) with the help of Arshad Warsi. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

It may be mentioned that Kriti has managed to carve a name for herself, starring in films that have set the box office ringing.

She has 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff in the pipeline. She will also be seen opposite Prabhas in the much-anticipated film, 'Adipurush'. It is scheduled to hit theatres next year.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:02 PM IST