Kriti Sanon reveals facing sexism in Bollywood, says male actors refused roles opposite her if...

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is garnering praise for her latest film 'Bachchhan Paandey', recently revealed that male actors have been refusing roles opposite her if she has more screen time than them in films.

In an interview with Indian Express, Kriti said that there are very few who would let others share screen space equally. The actress added that she has been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60 percent was Kriti and 40 percent was a male actor’s role.

The 'Mimi' actress shared that these things need to change a little.

However, Kriti was all praise for her 'Bachchhan Paandey' co-star Akshay Kumar. She stated that what Akshay did in 'Atrangi Re' was 'commendable', adding that his role was small but it was good. She also said that Akshay is so 'not insecure' of anyone, and plays his part honestly.

Meanwhile, 'Bachchhan Paandey' has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. In the film, Kriti plays Myra, a budding film director who decides to document the life of a gangster (Akshay Kumar) with the help of Arshad Warsi. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

It may be mentioned that Kriti has managed to carve a name for herself, starring in films that have set the box office ringing.

Kriti was last seen in 'Mimi' with Pankaj Tripathi. She has 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff in the pipeline. She will also be seen opposite Prabhas in the much-anticipated film, 'Adipurush'. It is scheduled to hit theatres next year.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 03:01 PM IST