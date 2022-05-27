e-Paper Get App

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in pink sharara - check out her stunning photos

Kriti has once again grabbed eyeballs with her gorgeous pictures in a pink ethnic outfit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon often makes heads turn with her stunning looks and trendy outfits.

The 'Bachchan Paandey' actress also keeps her fans hooked to her social media with fitness videos to ultra-glam pictures.

She has once again grabbed eyeballs with her gorgeous pictures in a pink ethnic outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a series of pictures and wrote in the caption, "Embrace Simplicity 💖🌸"

Kriti can be seen in a simple yet beautiful pink kurta with a transparent net on the stomach and sleeves and a sharara. She completed the look with matching bangles, a necklace and a maangtika.

On the work front, the actress cum entrepreneur is set to impress fans with her massive lineup of projects including, 'Ganapath', 'Shehzada', 'Adipurush', 'Bhediya', and the unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap.

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor Khan SLAMS troll who called her 'buddhi': 'Yes we are older and wiser...'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodKriti Sanon looks gorgeous in pink sharara - check out her stunning photos

RECENT STORIES

Navneet Rana Case: Parliament committee asks Maharashtra chief secretary to appear before them

Navneet Rana Case: Parliament committee asks Maharashtra chief secretary to appear before them

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Texas school shooting: Police waited an hour for backup, accused of failing duty

Texas school shooting: Police waited an hour for backup, accused of failing duty

Mumbai records uptick in COVID-19 infections with 352 cases

Mumbai records uptick in COVID-19 infections with 352 cases

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 27, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 27, 2022; watch video