Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in pink sharara - check out her stunning photos

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon often makes heads turn with her stunning looks and trendy outfits.

The 'Bachchan Paandey' actress also keeps her fans hooked to her social media with fitness videos to ultra-glam pictures.

She has once again grabbed eyeballs with her gorgeous pictures in a pink ethnic outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a series of pictures and wrote in the caption, "Embrace Simplicity 💖🌸"

Kriti can be seen in a simple yet beautiful pink kurta with a transparent net on the stomach and sleeves and a sharara. She completed the look with matching bangles, a necklace and a maangtika.

On the work front, the actress cum entrepreneur is set to impress fans with her massive lineup of projects including, 'Ganapath', 'Shehzada', 'Adipurush', 'Bhediya', and the unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap.