Kolkata-based entrepreneur Vimal Lahoti turns producer with ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ starring Nushrratt Bharuccha

Kolkata-based entrepreneur Vimal Lahoti, who is the Joint MD of Thinkink Picturez, has teamed up with filmmaker Raaj Shandilyaa to produce their latest film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. Raaj and Vimal co-founded Thinkink Picturez, which is listed company with a market cap of 180 crore.

Talking about the film, Vimal says, “I’m really elated to work with Raaj Shandilyaa. He’s extremely talented filmmaker with a vision. As a producer, I am always looking for films that are content driven and stand out. I believe in producing good films with entertainment value. I want to produce films with a social message and humour. ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is an extraordinary film with a social message. We have worked really hard on this project and I’m hoping that the audience will appreciate it.”

Apart from this film, Lohatoi’s future projects include a web series with Jio Studios titled ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’. “I’m really looking forward to the release of The Great Weddings of Munnes. It’s a fun web series and the audience will definitely enjoy it. I also have more than 10 films in pipeline with various filmmakers and studios,” he adds.

Written and co-produced by Vimal Lahoti, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Vinod Bhanushali, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ revolves around a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood.

Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tinnu Anand, Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, and Brijendra Kala. It releases on June 10.