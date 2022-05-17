'Koi layak nahi hai': Kangana Ranaut on being asked to name a friend in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her dislike for her fellow members of the tinsel town. She has now said that not a single actor in B-Town deserves to be her friend.

During an interaction with Curly Tales, Kangana was asked to name three people whom she would invite for a Sunday brunch to her home. To that, the actress replied, "Bollywood se toh iss seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar toh bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahi mil lo toh thik hai, ghar mat bulao".

The host then asked her if she did not have a single friend in Bollywood, and Kangana was quick to respond, "Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi. Mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye".

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad', in which she will be seen packing punches and performing some intense action scenes as a spy named Agent Avni.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal as the antagonist Rudraveer, who is a wanted international human and arms trafficker.

Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi and Saswata Chatterjee will also feature in key roles in the film. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is set to hit the theatres on May 20.

