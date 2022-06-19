'Koffee with Karan' season 7 to start streaming on THIS date

Bollywood's favourite host, Karan Johar, is all set to return with yet another installment of his famous talk show 'Koffee with Karan'.

The Dharma honcho dropped the a quirky video on his official Instagram handle, announcing the date on which the show will finally start streaming.

The video is a montage of several celebs who have graced the coveted couch in the past, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rishi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and others.

"Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew!," Karan captioned the video.

The talk show will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 7.

'Koffee with Karan' aired its first episode in November 2004, and since then, there has been no looking back for it. The show is known for Karan's infamous wit and his ability to make celebrities bare their deepest and darkest secrets over a cup of coffee.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the guest list this time features some of the most popular names, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others.