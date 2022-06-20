KK's daughter Tamara pens emotional note for father, shares adorable throwback photos

On the occasion of Father's Day, late singer KK's daughter Tamara penned an emotional note for her father on social media along with some throwback pictures.

Taamara took to Instagram, where she shared the note and photos from her childhood, which also included her brother Nakul and mother Jyothy.

She wrote: "I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who'd come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles.

"I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss our farting competitions, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand."

Tamara added that the late singer made them feel "so safe and happy and loved and lucky."

"You were the realness this world needed, and now that you're gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength."

"Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work every day to make you proud and spread your energy, and we're gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did. Happy Father's Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe (red heart and trophy emojis). Love you forever miss you every day, umma, I know you're here with us."

On May 31, KK fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.