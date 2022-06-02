KK passes away: Check out daughter Taamara Kunnath's first post after her father's demise

Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at Kolkata.

He was cremated at the Versova Hindu Cemetery in the presence of his family and several personalities from the Indian music industry.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and children Kunnath Nakul, Kunnath Taamara.

His daughter Taamara shared the first post on Thursday post her father's sudden demise. She shared the funeral card on her Instagram story, which had a photo of KK over it, and wrote, "Love you forever dad", with a heart emoticon.

KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. He was later brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

The singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital. The post-mortem reports stated the cause of death to be a cardiac arrest.

The West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains.

KK was a multilingual singer who sang in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages.