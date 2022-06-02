e-Paper Get App

KK Funeral: Singer cremated at Versova Hindu Cemetery

KK passed away in Kolkata on May 31.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday.

His mortal remains were flown down from Kolkata to his residence in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and children Kunnath Nakul, Kunnath Taamara.

KK was cremated in the presence of his family at the Versova Hindu Cemetery. A number of personalities from the Indian music industry were present at the spot.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Prior to the cremation, his mortal remains were kept at his residence, and a number of singers and musicians reached there to pay their final respects to the late singer.

KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. He was later brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Read Also
KK’s final song to be featured in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's spy thriller ‘Tiger 3’
article-image

The singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital.

The West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains.

KK was a multilingual singer who sang in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages.

Read Also
KK Funeral in Pictures: Singers Hariharan, Papon, and other celebs arrive for final rites
article-image

He is best known for his songs like 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from 'Kites', 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khuda Jaane' from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', and many more.

He also has some of the most popular albums to his name, including 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'.

Read Also
A day after KK's demise, troll asks Badshah 'when will he die', here's how the rapper reacted
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodKK Funeral: Singer cremated at Versova Hindu Cemetery

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Mohan Chauhan, convicted of gruesome Sakinaka rape-murder, sentenced to death

Mumbai: Mohan Chauhan, convicted of gruesome Sakinaka rape-murder, sentenced to death

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Singer's family writes to Amit Shah, seek probe by central agency in...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Singer's family writes to Amit Shah, seek probe by central agency in...

ISSF World Cup: India shooter Swapnil Kusale wins silver in rifle 3P for his first individual medal

ISSF World Cup: India shooter Swapnil Kusale wins silver in rifle 3P for his first individual medal

After Satyendar Jain's arrest, BJP planning to arrest Manish Sisodia next, says AAP; here's the...

After Satyendar Jain's arrest, BJP planning to arrest Manish Sisodia next, says AAP; here's the...

Document leak case: Delhi Court grants bail to ex-NIA SP Negi

Document leak case: Delhi Court grants bail to ex-NIA SP Negi