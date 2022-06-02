KK Funeral: Singer cremated at Versova Hindu Cemetery

Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday.

His mortal remains were flown down from Kolkata to his residence in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and children Kunnath Nakul, Kunnath Taamara.

KK was cremated in the presence of his family at the Versova Hindu Cemetery. A number of personalities from the Indian music industry were present at the spot.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Prior to the cremation, his mortal remains were kept at his residence, and a number of singers and musicians reached there to pay their final respects to the late singer.

KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. He was later brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

The singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital.

The West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains.

KK was a multilingual singer who sang in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages.

He is best known for his songs like 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from 'Kites', 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khuda Jaane' from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', and many more.

He also has some of the most popular albums to his name, including 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'.