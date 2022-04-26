KJo to return with 'Koffee With Karan'; Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, others to be guests: Report

Karan Johar is all set to be back with his popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' once again.

Like the previous installments, the upcoming season too will see a slew of celebrities gracing the coveted couch and sharing a cuppa with the host.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, among those who will be a part of the new season are Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others.

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will also reportedly walk in together on the talk show.

The report also stated that Karan will commence the shoot of the show after wrapping up a major chunk of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film is set to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this, Karan's upcoming production ventures include films like 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Liger', 'Brahmastra', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Selfie', among others.

