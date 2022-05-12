Kiara Advani gets nostalgic as she meets her dance guru Marzi Pestonji on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan recently appeared as special guests on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ for promoting their film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

As Kiara joined the ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ team on sets, the diva reminisced the best moments with choreographer Marzi Pestonji from the days when he trained her. For those unversed, Marzi judges the show along with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi.

It is a lesser-known fact that before making it big in Bollywood, Kiara used to take dance lessons from Marzi. Reuniting with her dance guru on the show, Kiara says, “It is surreal to meet Marzi sir once again on the show as a guest to promote my film”.

Marzi also got nostalgic as he recalled the memories of guiding Kiara and working on her dancing skills during her struggling days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:14 PM IST