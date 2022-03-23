Kaun Pravin Tambe?: The OG cricketer gives a sneak peak into his upcoming biopic starring Shreyas Talpade

The upcoming sports biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?', starring Shreyas Talpade, is all set to go online on April 1.

Entertaining, thrilling and emotionally stirring just like cricket, the biopic will give audiences a unique insight into the life and passion of the leg spinner Pravin who made his debut in first class cricket for the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

The makers on Wednesday dropped a video of the real Pravin Tambe opening about his life full of ups and downs.

In the video, he can be heard saying that he was in tears when he got to know about a film being made on his life.

He also urged the audience to watch his story of fulfilling his dreams by facing several obstacles, and how he did not give up in the face of adversities.

Watch the promo here:

Shreyas had earlier said that it was an honour for him to essay the role of Pravin Tambe on screen. "I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort from all of us. I hope our audiences not only enjoy the film but are touched and inspired by it," he said.

The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' is directed by Jayprad Desai, and is set to release on April 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Kiran Yadnyopavit, 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:56 AM IST