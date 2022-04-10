Katrina Kaif makes breakfast for hubby Vicky Kaushal, shares photo

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday gave a glimpse of the breakfast she made for her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina posted a picture of the breakfast and wrote, "Sunday breakfast for the hubby made by meeeeeee."

The 'Sooryavanshi' actress also added a cute GIF of a chef.

Katrina never misses a chance to express her love for Vicky. They have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples and often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in 'Jee Le Zaara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 04:44 PM IST