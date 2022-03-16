Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get into an early morning selfie session; check out the pictures

Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were in for a sweet surprise on Wednesday morning as the actress dropped some impromptu pictures with her hubby dearest.

Katrina shared a couple of selfies wherein she can be seen resting her head on Vicky's shoulder. Both of them have their eyes covered with huge shades. In the first picture, the couple looks in a rather serious mood.

Katrina also added a gif to the picture which read, "Sorry, I am sleepy".

In the second picture, however, Vicky and Katrina are all smiles as they pose for a selfie.

The newly-wed couple has recently been quite active on social media. A few days ago, Vicky had shared some pictures of himself clicked by Katrina and had captioned it, "Mood shot by Mrs."

Vicky and Katrina took the entire nation by surprise when they tied the knot in a hush hush ceremony on December 9, 2021. The couple opted for a destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera', and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with Salman Khan, and 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

