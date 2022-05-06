Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track attached with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is all set to hit the big screens on May 20.

The makers and cast of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Kartik recently completed a massive four-city tour in one day for the launch of the title track. The song was officially shared by the makers earlier this week and it has already created a rage on the internet.

A source informed us that the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been attached with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', which released in India on Friday.

It may be mentioned that this has happened for the first time that a song has been attached to a film instead of a trailer.

Meanwhile, talking about the response to the title track, Kartik had earlier shared, "I am elated seeing the reaction to the title track. It is for the first time that a song had such a massive launch where we covered four cities in a day, and the kind of response we have got, it has truly surpassed all our expectations. I love the fact that Bosco sir challenges me every time, but its consequently that much more rewarding."

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star has been receiving praises from fans and critics for his cool and superhot look in the song.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra among others.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:31 PM IST