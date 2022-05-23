Kartik Aaryan unable to get 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' tickets for himself; shares housefull board

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' visited Gaiety cinema in Mumbai.

The actor was mobbed by fans at the famous cinema hall, who later shared pictures of the housefull board stating that he was unable to even get tickets for himself.

Kartik tweeted, "As actors we crave for this day ..This Housefull board !! Where I myself didn’t get the tickets #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire. Thank you to the Audience."

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on delivering the biggest opener of the year with this film's Day 1 collections of Rs 14.11 crore, overtaking films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Yash Raj Films' production 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' starring Ranveer Singh.

The horror comedy that is on a spree of winning the hearts of the audiences and bringing them back to the theatres, minted Rs 18.34 crore on the second day.

With this, the total revenue generated in just two days has mounted to a whopping Rs 32.45 crore.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

This Anees Bazmee directorial has managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as well as get them on the edge of their seats. Besides Kartik athe film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, amongst others.

It is a standalone sequel of the 2007 classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' clashed with Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

