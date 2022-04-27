Kartik Aaryan thanks OG Manjulika Vidya Balan as she appreciates 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was recently shared by the makers. It has been loved by fans and the OG Manjulika, actress Vidya Balan, was also all praise for the trailer.

Vidya who starred in the first part of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise, reposted the trailer on her social media platform and wrote, "Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022."

Acknowledging her lovable act, Kartik showed his gratitude towards the actress and wrote on his Instagram stories, “Rooh Baba Ki Taraf Se Thank You To OG Manju Vidya Mam ❤️"

The trailer has been receiving love from fans, critics, and the audiences. fans have also hailed Kartik for his comic timings and the entertainment element in the trailer.

The horror-comedy will hit the big screens on May 20, 2022. Along with Kartik, the Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:38 PM IST