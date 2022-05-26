Kartik Aaryan takes time out amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' promotions to attend his manager's wedding

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', always values his team members and manages to make time for his close ones, no matter how busy he is.

Amidst extremely hectic promotions, following a blockbuster release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', as per a source, Kartik has ensured to take time out to attend the wedding of his manager on May 26, even though his days are jam packed.

He had already said that there was no way he was going to miss it, so he will be travelling for the same today.

Kartik is one of the most loyal superstars to his fans and the people around him. He recently returned from Varanasi where he visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and did Ganga aarti, as his mannat for a successful release not only came to fruition but exceeded all expectations.

The nation's heartthrob is all set to keep entertaining his fans continuously with films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next lined up.