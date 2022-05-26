e-Paper Get App

Kartik Aaryan takes time out amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' promotions to attend his manager's wedding

Kartik recently returned from Varanasi where he visited Kashi Vishwanath temple

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', always values his team members and manages to make time for his close ones, no matter how busy he is.

Amidst extremely hectic promotions, following a blockbuster release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', as per a source, Kartik has ensured to take time out to attend the wedding of his manager on May 26, even though his days are jam packed.

He had already said that there was no way he was going to miss it, so he will be travelling for the same today.

Kartik is one of the most loyal superstars to his fans and the people around him. He recently returned from Varanasi where he visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and did Ganga aarti, as his mannat for a successful release not only came to fruition but exceeded all expectations.

The nation's heartthrob is all set to keep entertaining his fans continuously with films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next lined up.

Read Also
Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan burns the dance floor as he grooves to 'Koi Mil Gaya' at Karan Johar's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodKartik Aaryan takes time out amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' promotions to attend his manager's wedding

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra records uptick in Covid-19 infections with more than 500 cases

Maharashtra records uptick in Covid-19 infections with more than 500 cases

Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case, says 'it's bogus'

Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case, says 'it's bogus'

PM Narendra Modi accepts 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, donates cash prize to charity

PM Narendra Modi accepts 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, donates cash prize to charity

8 years of Modi government: Failure on all fronts, say NCP & Congress

8 years of Modi government: Failure on all fronts, say NCP & Congress

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise