Kartik Aaryan reveals a fan stalked his mother on Instagram: ‘I want to be your bahu’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his adorable fan interactions, recently spilled the beans on one who stalked his mother on Instagram.

In an interview to comedian Tanmay Bhat, Kartik was asked about his craziest fan interactions. The actor revealed, “Ek recently hua tha, usne mujhe nahi meri mummy ko stalk karna chalu kar diya ladki ne aur unko insta ID mei message bhejne lagi thi, ‘mujhe aapki bahu banna hai, main aapke ghar pe jhadu pocha bhi laga lungi’ (It happened recently, she began to stalk my mother. She used to message her privately saying that she wants to become her daughter-in-law, and said that she is ready to sweep and mop the house as well).”

Aaryan, who rose to popularity through his monologues in the rom-com ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ film series, now stars in the follow-up to 2007's hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ directed by Priyadarshan.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. It will hit the screens on May 20.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is his first theatrical release after 2020's romantic-comedy drama ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, which underperformed at the box office. The actor was last seen in the Netflix thriller ‘Dhamaka’ (2021).

In addition to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Aaryan has action drama films such as Hansal Mehta's ‘Captain India’ and Rohit Dhawan-directed ‘Shehzada’, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, an untitled musical love saga with Sameer Vidwans and romantic-thriller "Freddy" in the pipeline.

The actor said he has completed work on "Freddy", billed as a romantic thriller, and has one schedule of ‘Shehzada’ left to shoot which he will begin post the release of ’Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Then, he will start work on Vidwans' untitled movie, followed by ‘Captain India’.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:49 AM IST