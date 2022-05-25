Kartik Aaryan on being 'spotted' with his co-actresses and link up rumours: 'What if two people are...'

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', has often been in news for his camaraderie with his co-actresses.

The actor recently opened up about the dating rumours surrounding him and the paparazzi culture in B-Town.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kartik said that it seems 'strange' when he gets 'spotted' with actresses. "If two actors are working together and go out for a coffee, it will be reported that they were 'spotted' together. People will begin to talk. Shall I stop going out? Or shall I look for secret spots? What if two people are meeting just as friends?," he said.

He added, "If four people go out, they will publish photos of just two. This happens. And because of this, it seems strange when you're 'spotted' with someone else later."

The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor also admitted to have dated a Bollywood actress in the past.

For the unversed, Kartik was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan during the shoot of the Imtiaz Ali directorial. However, days after the film released in theatres, reports stated that the young couple had parted ways and the two even unfollowed each other on social media.

Recently, rumours were also rife that Kartik is dating his 'Luka Chhupi' co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo will share the screen once again in the upcoming film 'Shehzada'.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kartik has an impressive slate for the coming days. He has Hansal Mehta's ‘Captain India’ and Rohit Dhawan-directed ‘Shehzada’, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, an untitled musical love saga with Sameer Vidwans, and romantic-thriller 'Freddy' in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:16 PM IST