Kartik Aaryan introduces fans to the 'cutest' Arjun Pathak; watch video

The craze of Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' has been all over since its release owing to the actor's intense look and impeccable performance.

After three months of its release, the actor was recently surprised by yet another young fan who imitated one of his dialogues to the T.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a selfie video where child actor Inayat Verma can be seen repeating his opening dialogue as the journalist, Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka. He rightly captioned it, "Cutest #ArjunPathak ❤️".

Kartik had a superhit release of the film, garnering heaps of praises and accolades from the critics and audiences alike.

Currently, he has been extremely busy hopping from one set to another, shooting for his multiple film lineup.

Kartik has massive projects like, 'Shehzada, 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:25 PM IST