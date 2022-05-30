Kartik Aaryan hikes his fees by THIS much post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success: Report

Horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has minted more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Sunday.

A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, released on May 20.

The film follows the story of Ruhaan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

The film has become the third Hindi movie of the year to have crossed the 100 crore mark after Alia Bhatt-starrer "Gangubai Kathiawadi" (Rs 129 crore) and "The Kashmir Files" (Rs 252 crore).

The film now has a cumulative total of Rs 109.92 crore.

Owing to the success of the film, a report by Bollywood Life suggests that Kartik has hiked his fees for upcoming films.

The actor, who was reportedly charging Rs 15-20 crore per movie, will now charge Rs 35-40 crore.

The Anees Bazmee directorial, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. It also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.

Kartik is currently touted as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.