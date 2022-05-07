Kartik Aaryan goes club-hopping to promote 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan has been setting records and precedents with the title track of his upcoming next, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with the way he is promoting it or the way he has got people hooked onto it. After the biggest launch for any song done across 4 cities, the hearthhrob now added another unique touch to his promotions.

Last night, the star went to 4 different nightclubs in Mumbai and shook a leg with the fans who couldn't contain their excitement having him amongst them. In various videos surfacing online, all fans could be seen hooting and dancing along with him doing the ZigZag step, crowding the star for selfies.

He shared an image from his car amidst the pub crawl where we could see the star's eyes in the rear view mirror and he aptly captioned it, "Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa.."

After a late night promotion and interaction with fans, the star had an early morning as he jetted off to Dubai for a football event.

After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' releases on the 20th of May, Kartik will be seen in big ticket films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

