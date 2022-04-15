Kartik Aaryan creates a stir in theatres with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' teaser - watch video

Makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' released their much anticipated and exciting teaser recently which left all super excited for the film.

More so, Kartik's new look and his dhamakedaar entry had his fans hooting and cheering not only on Twitter but also in theaters.

While the young superstar was trending on a social media platform on the day of the teaser release owing to the wave of excitement it created, in a viral video we can see fans going into a frenzy when the teaser played before a film.

The super in-demand star has will kickstart his releases for the year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hitting the screens on May 20.

He also has other big ticket films like 'Shehzada, 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala in his kitty.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 06:34 PM IST