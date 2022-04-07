Kartik Aaryan chills by the beach as he shoots for 'Shehzada' in Mauritius

Kartik Aaryan recently flew off to Mauritius for the shoot of 'Shehzada' and the actor has been sharing stories of picturesque views from the country.

Taking to his social media, the young superstar shared a super aesthetic image with a scenic view at the beach as the sun set amidst his shoot. Kartik was seen wearing a casual plain tshirt with black jeans folded up.

He wrote, "Hello from Mauritius 🌴"

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon, who will star opposite Kartik in 'Shehzada' also took off to Mauritius to dive into the shoot of the film.

Besides 'Shehzada', Kartik has a number of other films lined up for the future. He will be seen in biggies like 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and an untitled film by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:55 PM IST