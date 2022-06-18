Kartik Aaryan believes no one can snatch his fans from him: 'Want to have one-on-one conversations'

Kartik Aaryan |

Kartik Aaryan has been making and breaking various records with his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and has amassed a huge fan-following.

In an interview with a media portal, Kartik spoke about his fanbase. He said, “I am lucky enough to have earned a loyal fanbase that I don't want to lose ever. And I love my fans immensely. And my fanbase is something that nobody can snatch away from me.”

He further added, "My fanbase is not something that I have acquired on a spur of the moment. It has taken me a lot of time to reach here. It’s been a journey for me – from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' to 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and now 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and I have fabricated my loyal fanbase along with my journey.”

The actor talked about how his fans know him and react to everything that he is up to. He said, “My fans react to whatever city I am in. They want to meet me, and I really want to meet them and have one-on-one conversations with them.”

The current sensation delivered the biggest opening weekend of the year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and he first celebrated that success with his fans at Gaiety Galaxy and further in Pune, Kolkata and Varanasi.

He also recently celebrated his Rs 175 crore success with young kids of the CRY Foundation at a special screening of the film for them.

Moreover, with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' now released, Kartik also has films like, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.