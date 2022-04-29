Karisma Kapoor, 47, REACTS to a fan who asked if she would ever get married again

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. While the 47-year-old answered a plethora of questions, she had an interesting response when a user asked about remarriage.

One fan asked her if she would marry again, to which Lolo shared a GIF and wrote, “Depends!”

Karisma got married to industrialist Sanjay Kapur in 2003, but the couple parted ways in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Karisma and Sanjay have two children -- daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Interestingly, Karisma, who was present at cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt also had the bride's 'kaleera' drop on her.

For the unversed, according to Punjabi wedding customs, a bride wears kaleeras attached to her bangles and shakes her wrists over the heads of all the single ladies. It is said that the one on whom the kaleera falls will be the next one to get married.

Meanwhile on work front, Karisma Kapoor is set to feature in "Brown", a project directed by Abhinay Deo of "Delhi Belly" fame.

Backed by Zee Studios, "Brown" is based on the book "City of Death" by Abheek Barua. The makers are yet to specify whether the project is a feature film or a web series.

Billed as a neo noir crime drama set in the bustling city of Kolkata, "Brown" also stars Surya Sharma.

Kapoor, who plays the lead as a detective in the project, said she is looking forward to essaying a "fiercely strong character in an intriguing story".

"Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up... I can't wait to begin shooting," the actress said in a statement.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:01 AM IST