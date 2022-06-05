Karisma Kapoor, 47, is a beach bum in black bikini; her latest photo is proof

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor never misses an opportunity to prove that age is just a number for her.

From nailing her yoga and workouts to sizzling in the hottest of bikinis, Lolo sure knows how to set the temperature soaring.

Now once again, she has rendered her fans speechless with a stunning new picture. The 47-year-old can be seen wearing a black bikini as she took a dip in the blue waters during her exotic vacation.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Karisma wrote, "Daydreaming #birthdaymonth #memoriesof2022".

Karisma is a mother to two children -- a daughter, Samaira, and son Kiaan. She was married to industrialist Sanjay Kapur for 13 years, before the couple mutually parted ways in 2014. They were finally granted divorce in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karisma was last seen in the web series 'Mentalhood'. The series revolved around different natures of mothers and showcased how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children. The series explored the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in leading the best upbringing of their children.