Kareena Kapoor shares selfie with Taimur Ali Khan who tries to hide his face from camera 'just like his father' - see pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. She regularly updates her followers with behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

On Friday, the actress treated fans with an adorable selfie with her son Taimur Ali Khan. After her younger son Jeh was spotted on the film’s shoot, Kareena has also posted a photo with Taimur. However, he can can be seen hiding his face in the picture. While Bebo poses for the camera, Taimur is seen sitting on her lap.

In the caption, Kareena also revealed that it was the last day of the shoot schedule of the film.

"Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…😍😍No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father ❤️❤️ #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro❤️#My TimTim."

Kareena has over 9.2 million followers on Instagram and she regularly treats her fans with pictures and videos of her sons Jeh and Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena is all set to make her digital debut with 'Devotion of Suspect X'. The movie, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, is being directed by celebrated director Sujoy Ghosh.

It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works of the same name.

Meanwhile, Kareena is also awaiting the release of her film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', in the making for 14 years, has been officially adapted for the Indian audience from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'.

Read Also Priyanka Chopra Jonas treats fans with the latest picture of daughter Malti Marie