Kareena Kapoor opts for Rs 34,000 cap as she jets off to the Maldives with Taimur, Jeh

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to the Maldives with her boys Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena, who has established herself as a talented actress and fashion icon, ditched the glamorous look that a celeb would opt for, and instead sported casual attire.

However it was her luxury cap that grabbed eyeballs. Bebo decided to beat the heat with a Balmain black cotton cap that costs around USD 450 (Rs 34,463).

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh on February 21 last year. They tied the knot in 2012. Their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Apart from Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan in the lead and will mark their third collaboration after '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:56 PM IST