Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone - here's the confirmed guest list

Filmmaker Karan Johar will turn 50 on Wednesday (May 25). He will host a grand birthday bash for his friends, family and industry colleagues at Yash Raj Studios.

According to a report in India Today, Karan is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the bash turns out to be a memorable one.

The report further stated that actress Deepika Padukone will be flying back from Cannes Film Festival to be a part of Karan’s bash.

Reportedly, Karan’s close friends, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra will attend the party.

It is not confirmed Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will attend the much-talked-about birthday bash.

While the theme of the party is black and bling, the entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like 'Kalank', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar returns to direction after a hiatus of five years. The director will be helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:47 PM IST