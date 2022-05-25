Karan Johar turns 50; announces 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' release date, new action film in 2023

On the occasion of his 50th birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an update about his upcoming projects with his followers.

He penned a heartfelt note describing his journey in Bollywood so far. He wrote, "This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies'."

He continued, "I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth...."

He then went on to announce the release date of his much-anticipated directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature....Rocky our Rani ki Prem Kahani will release on the rot' of February 2023," he wrote.

Not just that, but he also revealed that he will start the shoot of his action film next year. "And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying jugJugg Jeeyo to all of you...." he concluded.

Meanwhile, KJo is set to throw a grand birthday party at Yash Raj Studios for his friends in the industry. The bash will be attended by all the Bollywood bigwigs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, and others.