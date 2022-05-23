Karan Johar to host his 50th birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios on May 25

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will turn 50 on May 25. To celebrate his special day, he will host a grand bash at Yash Raj Studios.

While the theme of the party is black and bling, the entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like 'Kalank', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

All the top names from the film industry are expected to celebrate the big day with Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar returns to direction after a hiatus of five years. The director will be helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:19 PM IST