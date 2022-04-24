Karan Johar shares selfie with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from 'Rocky Aur Rani...' set, says 'so much josh and jazbaati jawaani'

After much anticipation and hype, Karan Johar finally gave a sneak peek into his amibitious directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

The ace filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share the update about the film. He delved into the details in a rather poetic form and gave a glimpse of the various characters in the film.

He wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

"Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023," he added.

Along with the announcement, he also shared a selfie with his leads from the sets of the film.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is set to release on February 10, 2023.

The team had commenced filming for the film in August. It marks the first collaboration between Karan and Ranveer, who were set to team up for the historical drama 'Takht'. This is also Johar's first collaboration with Azmi and Dharmendra.

