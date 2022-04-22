Karan Johar recalls an embarrassing story of relieving himself behind a limestone during ‘K3G’ shoot in Egypt

Remember the iconic romantic track ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol? The melodious song which still stands as one of the most memorable love songs, is best known for being filmed at picturesque locations.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film was released in 2001. Recently, in an interview on Social Media Star With Janice, KJo recalled an embarrassing anecdote from the song's shoot in Egypt.

He said, "The sequence in Suraj Hua Maddham, where Kajol is in a green saree, it was 500 kilometers of just limestone statues, the most beautiful location I think I’ve ever seen. It was in Egypt, in a place called Farafra."

"I was really having a bad time because I was getting the loosies. We were shooting and there were no van in those days. I literally went behind the biggest limestone statue. It was so big, that I thought I’ll be covered for life. But I literally turned and there was an army coming my way with me facing backwards," he added.

In an episode of the reality show 'Hunarbaaz', Karan had shared how the army was a Hollywood film crew that had come to do a recce of the area. "Around 20 of them saw me and they were about to take out their cameras. I immediately turned around and said, ‘Please, I am the director of this movie, have some respect,’" the filmmaker had said.

The film, which went on the be a blockbuster hit, also stars Amitabh Bachchan Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Jaya Bachchan. This was his second directorial after the romantic drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:07 AM IST