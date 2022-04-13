Karan Johar gets emotional, to apply first mehendi on 'daughter' Alia Bhatt's palm: Report

The pre-wedding festivities for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were kickstarted on Wednesday with a Ganesh puja, followed by the mehendi ceremony.

Among those who marked their presence at the event were members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and others.

Also present on the occasion was Ranbir and Alia's best friend Ayan Mukerji, and filmmaker Karan Johar, whom the actress considers her mentor.

As per a report in Bollywood Life, KJo, who arrived at the venue all dressed up, got rather emotional over Ranbir and Alia's wedding. The report stated that Karan could not control his tears seeing his 'daughter' Alia so happy with Ranbir.

The report also mentioned that Karan will be the one to apply the first mehendi on Alia's hand, and that it will be the most special moment for him.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, Karan took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia's upcoming song 'Kesariya' from their film 'Brahmastra' and also penned a heartfelt note for them.

"Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more," he wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are reportedly set to tie the knot on April 15 at RK Studio, which will be followed by an intimate function at the ancestral residence of the Kapoors, the RK House. They will also throw not one, but two lavish reception parties for their friends from the industry over the weekend.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:52 PM IST