Karan Johar Birthday Special: Doting dad moments of the filmmaker with kids Yash and Roohi

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to celebrate his 50th birthday on Wednesday by throwing a grand bash for the entire film fraternity.

Popularly known as KJo, he needs no introduction as his stellar body of work speaks for him. He is a recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. He was honoured with Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award by the Government of India in 2020.

Son of producer Yash Johar, Karan made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), which earned him his first National Award, and since then, there has been no looking back for him.

Over the years, he has directed and produced a number of blockbusters including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name is Khan', 'Student of the Year', 'Raazi', among others.

Not just for the audience, but in his personal life too, KJo is a favourite among his peers and family members.

In February 2017, Karan became father to twins (a boy and a girl) through surrogacy. He named his son 'Yash' after his father, and his daughter 'Roohi' by rearranging his mother's name Hiroo.

As Karan turns 50, here are some adorable moments of the filmmaker with his kids:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:27 PM IST