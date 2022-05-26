Karan Johar's 50th B'Day Bash: From Vicky-Katrina to Saif-Kareena, B-town couples arrive in style

On the occasion of Karan Johar's 50th birthday on Wednesday, celebrities from the film fraternity arrived at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai to attend a grand celebration hosted by the Dharma honcho.
In attendance were the hottest Bollywood celebs, specifically those who've set couple goals over the years.
The lot included A-listers such as Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh to name a few.
Check out the pictures below.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma
Shahid and Mira Kapoor
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif | Photos by Viral Bhayani
(Photos by Viral Bhayani)
The theme of the party was black and bling. The entire setup of the bash was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like 'Kalank', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar returns to direction after a hiatus of five years. The director will be helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.
