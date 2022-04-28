Karan Deol shares adorable childhood photo, fans call him 'cute'

Bollywood actor Karan Johar on Thursday treated his fans with an adorable childhood picture of himself.

On Instagram, Karan posted a photo in which he is seen driving a toy car. His innocent-yet-lively spirited-looking face brightens up the frame.

"I know I said I was excited for being an adult but I take that back now 3ThrowbackThursday," he captioned his post.

Take a look:

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over this throwback picture as soon as the star shared the post. Several fans called him 'cute' in the comments sections. His father Sunny Deol also posted a few heart emojis.

From his jaw dropping fashion sense or his charming personality, the actor always manages to make heads turn. At a time when the world is continuously gazing for the moment of his upcoming project, he shared this post which is sure to make you smile.

For the unversed Karan, was last seen in a comical avatar in film ‘Velle’. He is currently prepping for his next which will soon be unveiled and has a number of other projects in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:18 PM IST