Karan Deol drops massive summer fashion goals in latest photoshoot

Karan Deol is one of the Bollywood handsome hunks who is known to give millennial fashion goals. And with his recent photoshoot, he has taken the same reputation ahead, infact a level high.

It’s no surprise that Karan aces it when it comes to dropping major fashion cues for his fans. The actor is currently on a spree of sharing some major summer fashion goals from his recent photoshoots and the pictures are surely making his fans drool.

In a recent reel shared by Karan, the actor is seen bringing whiffs of fashion freshness amid the sweltering months of summer.

Here are some of his oh-so-handsome looks from his latest photoshoot. Check it out:

When scorching heat comes knocking at the door, out go the ‘oh so glam’ apparels as Karan plays with vibrant summer collections, setting the mood for the season.

With gender fluid fashion gaining momentum, seems like prints and tropical themed shirts have grabbed a spot in Karan’s wardrobe making him the trend setter of the season.

For the unversed Karan, was last seen in a comical avatar in film ‘Velle’. He is currently prepping for his next which will soon be unveiled and has a number of other projects in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:15 AM IST