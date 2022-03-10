Kapil Sharma reacts to Vivek Agnihotri's allegation of 'The Kashmir Files' cast not being invited on his show

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday reacted to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's claims that the team of his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files' was not invited on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Agnihotri had tweeted that the comedian refused to invite the film’s team as the cast did not have any 'big commercial stars.'

"They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT," the filmmaker had shared.

While Kapil and his team had maintained silence over his comments so far, the comedian recently responded to a fan who questioned him about the same on Twitter.

The user asked Kapil if he is scared to promote 'The Kashmir Files' on TKSS. He also said that he was disappointed with the comedian.

Kapil then replied to him that the claims made by Agnihotri were not true. He also advised him to not believe in one-sided stories on social media.

"यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब 😊 आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world."

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus and genocide. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. It is set to releas on March 11.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:18 PM IST