Kapil Sharma and other B-Town celebs to host Bachelor party for Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh is ready to settle down and find his match on the upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

To celebrate this important journey of his life, many of his closest friends, including Kapil Sharma, have joined him at Jodhpur. Kapil and other Bollywood celebrities will be throwing a bachelor party for Mika.

The intentions are crystal clear and we cannot wait to see what these Bollywood celebs have in store for Mika, who enjoys all things unique and luxurious.

On the one hand a private gathering with close friends seems like it should be enough, but when it comes to these fun-loving besties, we are sure there is something grand in the works.

There is a possibility that this bachelor party will take Mika to international destinations too.

‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ aims to set a new benchmark in grandiosity and razzle-dazzle in the world of Indian television.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 05:30 PM IST