Kanika Kapoor shares dreamy photos from her court wedding with Gautam Hathiramani

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 05:23 PM IST
Playback singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently got married to Gautam Hathiramani in London, again took wedding vows with him in a church marriage and dropped some beautiful pics from the ceremony.

On Instagram, Kanika shared a couple of photos from her white wedding.

She could be seen wearing a lacey white pantsuit, while her husband Gautam chose to wear a beige coat and white shirt and pants.

Sharing the photos, Kanika wrote, "Happiness" and dropped a red heart emoticon.

Every photo she took was a testament to her undying love for her husband.

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok, for those who are unaware. However, the pair split in 2012. She is also the mother of three children, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara.

