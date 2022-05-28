Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' sells only 20 tickets across India

Kangana Ranaut's much-hyped 'Dhaakad' has miserably tanked at the box office, so much so that the film managed to sell only 20 tickets in a day across India.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, 'Dhaakad' sold only 20 tickets across the country on the eighth day of its release, which amounts to Rs 4,420 nett at the box office.

'Dhaakad' is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. It features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role.

For the unversed, 'Dhaakad' clashed with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at the theatres. While Kangana's film failed to impress the audience, the horror comedy has been declared a blockbuster and has already minted Rs 98.57 crore. The film is now set to breach the Rs 100 crore club in its second weekend.

It is to be noted that Kangana had even congratulated the team of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for "ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office".