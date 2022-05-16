Kangana Ranaut visits Tirupati Balaji ahead of 'Dhaakad' release

Evoking the image of an Indian Black Widow, the fiery and enigmatic Agent Agni aka Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is set to enthrall the audiences in her movie 'Dhaakad'.

She recently visited the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Buddha Poornima.

The Padma Shri actress took to Instagram and posted pictures from her visit, and captioned it as "Today on this auspicious Poornima my film Dhaakad producer @deepakmukut ji his wife Krishna Mukut ji along with few more team members seeked darshans at Tirupati Bala Ji ...And we are extremely thankful to Shri @vishnumanchu and Shri AV Dharma Reddy ji for making it happen for us..Feeling blessed after divine darshana."

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, ‘Dhaakad’ deals with the subject of child trafficking and the exploitation of women. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, ‘Dhaakad’ is set to be released on May 20 when it will compete with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ at the box office.

