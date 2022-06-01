 
Kangana Ranaut shares photos from 'Emergency' recce in Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the preparations for her next film 'Emergency', wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the recce of 'Emergency'.

Check out the photos here:

The 'Dhaakad' actress, who is often seen rocking traditional outfits with utmost panache, was seen in a yellow traditional outfit.

A few days back, she shared a photo from her office and wrote, "Marching on... Preproduction day in the office #Emergency."

The film is being written by writer Ritesh Shah. For the unversed, Shah has previously written films like ‘Pink’, ‘Kahaani’, and ‘Kahaani 2’ among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in 'Dhaakad' which hit the theatres on May 20. The film features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role.

However, the film drastically failed at the box office.

