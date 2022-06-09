Kangana Ranaut shares mesmerizing pictures of a new villa in Manali designed by her

Kangana Ranaut shared some beautiful pictures from her new villa in Manali. The actress has designed the house herself.

Sharing beautiful images of her villa she captioned it "Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional .... I built a new home it's an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri.... Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1”

In a subsequent post she added, "This wall is an ode to Himachal, it's various traditions, art and people.... All these pictures are clicked by Harnaam @photovila1 he also helped me decorate this wall."

On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen in 'Dhaakad' is currently busy with 'Emergency', which would see her playing Indira Gandhi. The actor will also be directing the film.

She will also be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Apart from it, Kangana is also producing 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

